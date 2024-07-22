Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $262.07 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $262.07 million and $10.16 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,774,158,444 coins and its circulating supply is 12,177,029,691 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,772,321,771 with 12,175,278,873 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02208517 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,771,307.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

