Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires 1,420 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after acquiring an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,630,000. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,380.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 95,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.04. 884,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

