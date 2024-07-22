Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires 4,508 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,569 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 973,935 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 849,229 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 621,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,297,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after acquiring an additional 503,446 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.