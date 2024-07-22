Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires New Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 119.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NGG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,648. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.4939 dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6%.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.