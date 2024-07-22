Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $6,591,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $474.59. 881,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $480.86. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

