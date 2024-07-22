Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

