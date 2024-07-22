Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys Shares of 4,163 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Tesla by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 5.1 %

TSLA stock traded up $12.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.51. The company had a trading volume of 100,856,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,681,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.84. The company has a market capitalization of $802.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.