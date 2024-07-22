Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,528. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

