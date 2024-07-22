Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $221.81. 5,332,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,518. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.06 and a 200 day moving average of $206.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

