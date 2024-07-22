Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $551,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,783,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 69,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $995,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.55.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

SPGI stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $487.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,434. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $491.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

