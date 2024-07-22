Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:RACE traded up $11.00 on Monday, hitting $427.31. 236,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

