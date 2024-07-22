Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,798,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average is $166.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.60 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

