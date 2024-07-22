Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,307 shares of company stock worth $80,480,423 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.18. 3,671,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average is $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

