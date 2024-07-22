Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 550 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.27.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,308. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

