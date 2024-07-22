Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after buying an additional 441,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ALLE traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.67. 601,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,418. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.