CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.43 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

