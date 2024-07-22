Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

FUN opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

