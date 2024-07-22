Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

