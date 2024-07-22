Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.64

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 20412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 44.92, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.01.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.90 million. Chesswood Group had a negative net margin of 38.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.1459969 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

