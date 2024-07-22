Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.79.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $638.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 262,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

