CIBC Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Raymond James lowered Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.83.

TSE IFP opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$15.35 and a 52-week high of C$26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$846.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

