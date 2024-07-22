Citigroup Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $154.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $122.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.64.

BOOT opened at $119.63 on Friday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

