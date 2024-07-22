Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

