Concordium Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.44 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Concordium has a market cap of $29.44 million and approximately $528,626.05 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,311,325,077 coins and its circulating supply is 9,701,065,510 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

