Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 4,565.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.65. 1,037,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,488. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $617.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

