Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.36% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 4.5 %

CLNE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 972,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $569.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.15. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

