Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,680,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,746. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

