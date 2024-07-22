Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $17.14 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.8% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Chubb Stock Down 2.9 %

CB stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.88. 2,759,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,853. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $194.37 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

