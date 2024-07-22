Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.72.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:V traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average of $274.44. The company has a market capitalization of $485.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.