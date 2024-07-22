Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.72.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:V traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,839,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average of $274.44. The company has a market capitalization of $485.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
