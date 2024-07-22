Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Semtech worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,522,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Semtech by 5,613.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 419,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $31.66. 1,284,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,935. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

