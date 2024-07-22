Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 4,016 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Shutterstock worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 353,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,976. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

