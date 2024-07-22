Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 151,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,570,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

