Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 96,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Confluent by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after purchasing an additional 738,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after purchasing an additional 104,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Confluent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 174,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

