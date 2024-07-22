Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $672,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000.

BATS CALF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. 1,449,077 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

