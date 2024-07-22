Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,362,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,928,956. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.