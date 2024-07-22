Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 203500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Laurence Lynch bought 1,192,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,760.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,469,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,205. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

Read More

