Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 134,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 447,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 164,797 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 420,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.