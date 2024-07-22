Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $2.47 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $233.16 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00009351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00047429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

