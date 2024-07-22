Critical Analysis: Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) & TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and TScan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics $1.06 million 202.24 -$135.35 million ($2.52) -1.69 TScan Therapeutics $14.81 million 24.70 -$89.22 million ($1.28) -5.41

TScan Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. TScan Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monte Rosa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -74.13% -49.14% TScan Therapeutics -653.50% -61.13% -34.53%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 187.56%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.41%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

