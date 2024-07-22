Critical Contrast: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 2 0 2.00 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus target price of $2.98, indicating a potential upside of 240.12%. VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.25%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than VinFast Auto.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and VinFast Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.18 billion 0.86 -$465.79 million N/A N/A VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -5.54

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats VinFast Auto on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

