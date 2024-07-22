Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. Crown also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

