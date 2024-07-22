CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CSP Trading Up 21.5 %

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. 210,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,218. CSP has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $173.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.37.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,371,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,667.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,355,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,377,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,371,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,667.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,952 shares of company stock valued at $239,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

