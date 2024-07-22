DA Davidson Boosts Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $19.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

OSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSBC

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.36 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $733.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Second Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 300,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.