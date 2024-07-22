Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 50% Higher

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 237,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 719,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Datametrex AI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Datametrex AI
Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.
