Desjardins Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHP.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.19.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.09. 272,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.39. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$14.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.