Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

