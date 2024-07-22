Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

