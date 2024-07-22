Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $524.89.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $404.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

