DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $116.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.