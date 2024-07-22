East West Bancorp (EWBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EWBC opened at $79.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

